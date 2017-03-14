Lil Yachty Sends A Message To The Teens On Khalid’s ‘Young Dumb & Broke’ Remix

Getty Images

It’s been a monster year so far for Khalid, and he isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Riding high off the release of his debut album, American Teen, as well as his “Rollin” collab with Calvin Harris and Future, he’s dropped a fresh remix for “Young Dumb & Broke.”

The revamped version boasts mega features from Rae Sremmurd and Lil Yachty, who reflect on pushing past the “Young Dumb & Broke” lifestyle. Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmy each contribute their own heavily AutoTuned verses, and Lil Boat steals the show with his self-described “message from the King of the Teens.”

“Back in high school Boat was so emotional / Now I'm super rich and everything I do is so promotional / I didn't finish college, so my mama thought I wouldn't be shit / I had to prove her wrong / That's why I talk about her now in every single song,” Yachty raps. “Had to struggle for a while / Just so I could live it up when it's time to live / I knew something had to give.”