Rihanna Is The Best Math Teacher Ever In This Heartwarming Short Doc

Getty Images

Back in January, Rihanna visited one of the poorest nations in Africa, Malawi, and filmed the experience for an inspiring new short documentary.

In Malawi, half the population lives in poverty and only a small percentage of students complete secondary school. Rihanna was there to advocate for education reforms, and the footage shows her interacting with students at Muzu primary school. She’s seen singing with them, playing soccer, working out math problems on a chalkboard, and even leading young girls in an empowering “girls, girls, girls” chant.

“I love that they learn in melody, that's like my favorite thing,” Rihanna says about her experience in the classroom. “Because kids, they adopt melody really, really quickly. And so if you can use that as a learning tool, I think that's the most brilliant, brilliant thing.”

Rihanna’s trip was sponsored by her Claral Lionel Foundation, in partnership with Global Citizen and the Global Partnership for Education, as part of an initiative to provide education for the world’s poorest children. Their goal is to raise $3.1 billion to bring education to over 870 million children in 89 countries between 2018 and 2020. It may seem like a lofty goal, but it’s also one worth fighting for.

“It's such a pity that they have to drop out, because they are so smart,” Rihanna says in the doc. “Everybody's learning together, and learning at the same pace it seems. It's sad that has to end for some of them, because they could probably do so much if they had the resources to continue and complete.”

Learn more about her mission on Global Citizen’s website.