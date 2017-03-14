Demi Lovato Relives Her Emo Phase By Screaming 'Misery Business'

Kevin Winter/Getty

Demi Lovato, former emo kid, took a walk down memory lane Tuesday night (June 6) by singing screaming along to songs that were once your Myspace background music. She was a guest DJ at Emo Nite LA, which is basically a giant party soundtracked exclusively by emo music. Sure, the Confident singer may be a mainstream pop star now, but she boldly unleashed her inner punk rocker.

She certainly did Paramore's "Misery Business" justice in the clip below. When the sound cut out at the event, Demi filled in, leading the entire crowd through the angry chorus.

"Ready, we're going to sing it again. Technical difficulties. We're going to fucking rock this shit," she yelled. Her friends — dressed the part — joined her onstage, along with Post Malone and Sirah.

Paramore wasn't the only band Demi was feeling last night. Her Snapchat story is full of Taking Back Sunday, Panic! At The Disco, Blink-182, Sum 41, and All Time Low. And, as pointed out by Alternative Press, she's previously tweeted about Brand New and Say Anything — both staples of Emo Nite LA's playlist.

Now could we please get a cover of "The Boy Who Blocked His Own Shot", Demi?!