Here’s Why Donald Glover Wants To Retire Childish Gambino

Well, folks, it looks like the rumors are true: Donald Glover’s next album as Childish Gambino will be his last.

Glover hinted as much at last weekend’s Governor’s Ball Music Festival in New York City, when he told the crowd, “I’ll see yall for the last Gambino album,” before walking offstage and leaving fans flabbergasted. In a new interview with HuffPost he elaborated on the decision, explaining that he doesn’t feel his music is “necessary” anymore.

“There’s nothing [worse] than like a third sequel, like a third movie and we’re like, ‘Again?’” he said to illustrate his point. “You know, I like it when something’s good, and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

Glover further explained that he wanted to push boundaries as Gambino, but now the popularity of his music has threatened to compromise what he calls its “punkness.”

“I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things, and I always had a reason to be punk,” he said. “Being punk just always felt really good to me, and we always looked at Atlanta as a punk show, and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as ‘Redbone’ is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like, there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”

Luckily for Glover fans, he has a ton of other projects in the works that’ll keep his face firmly planted on our movie and TV screens. There's Spider Man: Homecoming and Han Solo: A Star Wars Story, for instance, as well as the live-action adaptation of The Lion King and the animated Deadpool series he’s developing for FXX. On top of all that, he’s also working on Season 2 of his hit show Atlanta, which has been pushed to 2018.

And as for that final Gambino album? Who knows when he’ll find time to work on it, but you can bet that — just like 2016’s Awaken, My Love! and all his music before it — it’ll be dope.