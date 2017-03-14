Fifth Harmony Slay Gucci Mane’s ‘Down’ Rap All By Themselves

Jason Kempin/Getty

Fifth Harmony's "Down" is just as catchy as "Work From Home," thanks in part to Gucci Mane's fire-emoji rap verse. Last week, he joined them at Good Morning America, where the group debuted their first single sans Camila Cabello. But Gucci can't accompany them to every performance, including their recent interview with Hot 97.

Host Nessa, who also appears on MTV's Girl Code, chatted with the girls about their upcoming album, Normani Kordei's impressive Dancing with the Stars run, and their love lives. "Down" is all about being someone's ride-or-die, after all.

"I think that's what make our record so special, because [Gucci Mane is] on it," Dinah Jane explained. "As a rapper you don't really get to see them being so intimate or very vulnerable. He's talking about his woman, saying he's down for her and saying this is mine and this is how far I'm going to ride for you."

To prove her point, the girls belted out Gucci's verse, starting at around 4:45 in the video above. They absolutely killed it, minus a few lyrics they conveniently mumbled over. They're singers, not rappers, OK? By the time their next album and tour come around, they'll have it memorized verbatim.