Ed Sheeran Can Fit 55 Malt Balls In His Mouth My God

CBS / YouTube

Ed Sheeran is a man of many talents. Not only can he sing, rap, and play guitar, he can also fit an ungodly number of malt balls in his mouth.

James Corden put that skill to the test on the latest episode of Carpool Karaoke Tuesday night (June 6). Upon hearing that Sheeran had been known to squeeze as many as 47 malt balls into his mouth, Corden produced a huge jar of Maltesers candies and challenged the singer to a competition.

Naturally, Corden tapped out first, leaving Sheeran to beat his own record and fit a whopping 55 malt balls in his mouth. Fifty-five!

When they weren't unhinging their jaws to fit more chocolate candies in, the Brits jammed out on some tunes, including Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself" and One Direction's "What Makes You Beautiful." Sheeran's songs got their due as well, though they had to rewrite the lyrics to "Castle on the Hill" to be about getting stuck in traffic in L.A. instead of cruising down a country lane in England.

Now when is he going to rewrite "Shape of You" to be about his ridiculous mouth capacity?