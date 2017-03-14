Road Rules And Challenge Cast Member Danny Dias Has Died

Zach Cordner

Danny Dias, who appeared on Road Rules: X-Treme and The Challenge: Gauntlet 2, has died. He was 34.

"We are saddened by the news of Danny Dias' passing," MTV said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."

"Our thoughts are with the Dias family during this difficult time," Bunim/Murray Productions said in a statement. "Danny was a beloved member of the 'Road Rules' and 'The Challenge' communities."

New York Police confirmed to People that Dias was found after they received a call about a male who needed assistance in Brooklyn. When authorities arrived, Dias was unconscious and unresponsive; paramedics pronounced him dead on scene. The cause of death is not yet known.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, a friend of Dias became concerned when he hadn't heard from him for several days. The friend reportedly went to Dias' apartment and found Dias dead in his room.

Dias made his MTV debut back in 2004 on the 13th season of Road Rules -- along with Derrick Kosinski, Ibis Nieves, Jodi Weatherton, Kina Dean and Patrick Maloney. He was voted off the program halfway through the competition. He later appeared on the Trinidad and Tobago-based installment of The Challenge: Gauntlet 2 in 2005; Dias was on the Rookies team and was ousted by Real World: Las Vegas cast member Alton Williams during the early portion of the competition.