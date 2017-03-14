Avril Lavigne’s ‘Let Go’ Tribute Will Make You Try Skateboarding Again

Jason Merritt/Getty

He was a boy, she was a girl, can I make it any more obvious?

Avril Lavigne has been dangling new music in front of us all year, but until her long-overdue sixth album arrives, let's celebrate where it all began: Let Go, her 2002 debut that she released at age 17. Last Sunday (June 4) marked 15 years since she first skateboarded into your life with "Complicated" and "Sk8er Boi."

"[It's] so surreal to think my first album #LetGo has sold over 20 million albums, and introduced me to so many incredible countries around the world," Lavigne wrote on Instagram on Monday (June 5). "Thank you guys for all your support — I can't wait for you to hear what's next!"

To celebrate the big anniversary, she shared music videos from the LP's four singles. Please appreciate the clunky PC computer and old-school camcorder in the clip below.

When this video premiered, Avril's tie, sideways baseball cap, spiked bracelets, and Converse sneakers made it abundantly clear she wasn't the typical pop star you were used to seeing on TV. Executive producer L.A. Reid, she wrote, was partly responsible for that image. Despite his recent harassment allegations, Avril called him "one of the most real and caring businessmen" in the industry.

"A big thank you to @la_reid for discovering me at the age of 15, allowing me to be me, write my own songs, dress the way I wanted haha, continually support me up until this day," she wrote, "and continuing to have my back no matter what."

Staying true to yourself was always Avril's personal brand (and a great marketing move), as her "Complicated" lyrics prove. It made people who felt different feel less alone, and that translated into sales. Let Go went six times platinum, setting her up for a promising singing career that's evolved more and more with each new record. Whatever she does next, her fans will certainly be watching.