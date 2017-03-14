How Would Teen Mom 2 Cast Member Briana Describe Her Daughter Nova?

Life has changed considerably for Briana DeJesus and her daughter Nova since the young parent chronicled her first year of motherhood on Teen Mom 3. Most obvious, the newly minted Teen Mom 2 duo has grown up considerably -- and Bri's mini-me is now five years old! Now that Nova is no longer an infant (like she was when the MTV audience last saw her), what does the little lady like to do for fun?

"She’s a very active kid," Briana recently revealed to MTV News. "She loves fashion, she loves to dress up in her own style. She’ll be coming out of her room in a hot mess, wearing polka dots and rainbow and glitter, and MTV will be rolling (their cameras)." Talk about making a clothing statement!

In addition, Briana describes her munchkin as "very smart and very loving."

