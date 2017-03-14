The Pussycat Dolls Reunited For A Sexy ‘Buttons’ Dance Session: Watch

Getty Images

It’s been 11 years, and The Pussycat Dolls are still raging against constricting clothes and frontin’ dudes.

This week, PCD leader Nicole Scherzinger gave us the reunion of our dreams when she met up with some of her former groupmates for a dance class. The girls convened at Dolls founder Robin Antin’s L.A. dance studio for a PCD-themed class, and busted out some killer “Buttons” choreo like it was 2006 all over again (Snoop Dogg cameo not included).

Suffice to say, the girls have still got it. Scherzinger, especially, hasn’t lost an ounce of intensity, making us wonder if her talk of a Pussycat Dolls reunion may be legit after all. The singer told PopSugar last year, “I love my girls. I miss my girls. And if the time is right and it's meant to be, I would love to be able to do more music with them and tour for our fans out there. I would love that. We'll show them how it's done.”

Please do, Nicole! The world needs more of this fierceness.