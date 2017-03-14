George Clooney Welcomes Twins With Amal And Not Me

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Here's something I never thought I'd write for as long as I lived: George Clooney is now a dad.

The Oscar winner welcomed fraternal twins, Ella and Alexander, with wife Amal on Tuesday (June 6), Entertainment Tonight reports. The Hollywood A-lister revealed back in February that he and Amal were expecting little ones this month. As someone who has loved Clooney for forever and a day, this feels like a betrayal ... but I digress.

The couple confirmed in a statement that mother and children are recuperating well, though the new dad is (jokingly) "sedated and should recover in a few days." Ella and Alexander are the first kids for both George and Amal — and they came before Beyoncé and Jay Z's twins, who are expected to arrive soon. Congrats to the new parents!