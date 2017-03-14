Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Bella Hadid Carried A Luxury Lunch Bag on The Red Carpet

It's made of pink leather

Last night (June 5), Bella Hadid attended one of the most prestigious nights in fashion, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards. And she brought a bagged lunch with her. Kind of.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

I'm just kidding! She is carrying what Vogue calls a "fold-over clutch in a dusty hue," but what my peasant brain has registered as "VERY ELEGANT LUNCH BAG."

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

As the guest of designer and Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh, Bella also wore a blazer dress and clear-strapped shoes by his label Off-White.

I know her friend Kendall Jenner has really been trying to make fancy fanny packs the accessory of the summer, but I think Bella's fancy lunch bag clutch is really giving her a run for her money.