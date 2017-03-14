Bella Hadid Carried A Luxury Lunch Bag on The Red Carpet

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Last night (June 5), Bella Hadid attended one of the most prestigious nights in fashion, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards. And she brought a bagged lunch with her. Kind of.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

I'm just kidding! She is carrying what Vogue calls a "fold-over clutch in a dusty hue," but what my peasant brain has registered as "VERY ELEGANT LUNCH BAG."

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

As the guest of designer and Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh, Bella also wore a blazer dress and clear-strapped shoes by his label Off-White.

I know her friend Kendall Jenner has really been trying to make fancy fanny packs the accessory of the summer, but I think Bella's fancy lunch bag clutch is really giving her a run for her money.