The Challenge Is Going Dirty For Season 30

Rene Cervantes

Diamonds and pearls are traditional gifts for 30th anniversaries, but The Challenge is celebrating the landmark occasion by serving up one particularly down and dirty ass-whooping. Hope you brought your crash helmet.

While MTV’s resident competition series has previously sought out good guys in Inferno II and Inferno III and heralded heroes across The Duel, it’s going all in on villains and sinners, as The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30 has exclusively cast conniving players to compete for a pretty paycheck: a chunk of $1 million. It’s enough to make a good guy or girl go bad (the proof is below in the first look at the upcoming season, premiering July 18).

Yup, while Ashley M. and CT very honorably came out on top as the winners of Invasion of the Champions, the next show’s roster could double as the worst of a cell block’s roster. Each of the cast’s 15 men and 15 women has — in some way — stooped to a grimy low to come out on top and, for many, pettiness and backstabbing have proven to be a straight-shot to glory. A few have gotten in fights, one has been a master manipulator since Challenge 2000 and another has very astutely observed, “You’re the Trashelle you were, and you’re always gonna be trash.”

Best to consider that sentiment Season 30’s welcome mat.

So who will rise (or…sink?) to the occasion, and which competitor’s pot-stirring will lead him or her to villain victory? Check out the complete Dirty 30 cast below, tell us who you’ll be rooting for (or campaigning against) and hang tight for more info on the game’s most contemptible clash yet.

GUYS

Ammo

Bananas

Cory

CT

Dario

Darrell

Derrick H.

Derrick K.

Devin

Hunter

Jordan

Leroy

Nelson

Shane

Tony

GIRLS

Amanda

Aneesa

Ashley M.

Britni

Camila

Cara Maria

Jemmye

Jenna

Kailah

LaToya

Marie

Nicole R.

Simone

Tori

Veronica