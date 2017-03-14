Selena Gomez Wore Six Outfits In A Single Day

Yesterday (June 5), Selena Gomez completed an outfit-changing marathon of Olympic proportions. She switched her look up not once, not twice, but six ... yes, SIX times. Let's review, shall we?
Selena started off a day of press appearances in a simple navy shift dress.
Then she stopped by "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" in a slightly more formal ensemble of a long orange dress.
She opted for a slightly more cozy look with a layered shirt and slip dress at the SiriusXM studio.
When she graced MTV News with her presence — at the building in which I am composing this very post — she wore a dazzling jumpsuit covered in parrot- and cat-shaped patches.
We're estimating that at this point it was about 3 p.m., and Selena was still not finished with her outfit-wearing tour of NYC. She stopped by Music Choice in a graphic black-and-white dress and leather jacket.
Finally, she finished her day in a sultry lingerie-inspired dress for her self-proclaimed "date night."
Personally, I need a nap after just looking at all six of these outfits. I don't know how Selena does it!