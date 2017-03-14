Selena Gomez Wore Six Outfits In A Single Day

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Meanwhile I’ve been wearing the same pair of pants for weeks

Yesterday (June 5), Selena Gomez completed an outfit-changing marathon of Olympic proportions. She switched her look up not once, not twice, but six ... yes, SIX times. Let's review, shall we?

Selena started off a day of press appearances in a simple navy shift dress.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Then she stopped by "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" in a slightly more formal ensemble of a long orange dress.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

She opted for a slightly more cozy look with a layered shirt and slip dress at the SiriusXM studio.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

When she graced MTV News with her presence — at the building in which I am composing this very post — she wore a dazzling jumpsuit covered in parrot- and cat-shaped patches.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

We're estimating that at this point it was about 3 p.m., and Selena was still not finished with her outfit-wearing tour of NYC. She stopped by Music Choice in a graphic black-and-white dress and leather jacket.

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Finally, she finished her day in a sultry lingerie-inspired dress for her self-proclaimed "date night."

Personally, I need a nap after just looking at all six of these outfits. I don't know how Selena does it!