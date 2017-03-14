13 Disney And Nick Celebs Who Are Totally Judging You Now

Get ready to bring your A game, because these celebs are absolutely judging you — well, judging your dancing, singing, and overall performance skills, that is. After gracing our TVs with stints on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon TV shows like Victorious, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Hannah Montana, several stars from your childhood have gone on to judge various competitions. While you continue plotting out a plan to get yourself on these reality shows, check out which of your faves have judged the talented people before you.
-
Fox
The High School Musical alum was just revealed as a judge for the upcoming season of So You Think You Can Dance, but this isn’t her first judging gig. She lent her expertise to Project Runway All-Stars last year.
-
Lifetime
The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star isn’t as "judgy" as her High School Musical costar, but she did stop by Project Runway as a guest judge in 2015.
-
Trae Patton/NBC
Technically, the Hannah Montana star is a "coach" on The Voice, but we all know she has a hand in deciding who has what it takes to go to the next level in pop stardom.
-
FOX via Getty Images
Sonny with a Chance's Lovato judged the next generation of talent on Seasons 2 and 3 of the U.S. version of The X Factor. She was also a guest judge for RuPaul's Drag Race in 2015.
-
Logo
Cat Valentine from Victorious and Sam & Cat was a judge on two episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Grande said, "This is the best day of my life. I'm not lying," when she first appeared on the show.
-
Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The All That alum once judged talent on Project Runway All Stars and has hosted America's Got Talent — providing his own commentary on the performances — for several years.
-
go90
The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Mike's Super Short Show star is also a kick-ass dancer; you might recognize her from Missy Elliott's music videos. Using her skills, Stoner was a judge on Dance Revolution and Dance-Off Juniors, which — fun fact! — Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide star Devon Werkheiser hosted.
-
Disney
Die-hard Selenators will remember that the Wizards of Waverly Place star was a judge for the TV special Make Your Mark: The Ultimate Dance Off, inspired by Disney's Shake It Up.
-
Lifetime
Coincidentally, Shake It Up's Thorne was a guest judge for Project Runway in 2015. She wasn't a big fan of the spaced-out straps on a pair of lingerie bottoms. Same.
-
ABC
Thorne's Shake It Up costar first competed on Dancing with the Stars and returned as a guest judge three years later for "Disney Night." Zendaya was also a judge for Miss America's 2016 competition, Project Runway: Threads, and Under the Gunn. Super judgy!
-
Fox
The Jonas actor was a guest judge on American Idol's ninth season. He also was a judge for the Miss USA Pageant in 2012, because why not?
-
CBS
Lizzie McGuire herself was a guest judge on both Project Runway and Star Search. On the latter, she gave future American Idol performer David Archuleta a coveted five stars.
-
Logo
Last but not least, the star of That's So Raven (and now Raven's Home) has been a judge on both RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and RuPaul's Drag U. Oh, snap!