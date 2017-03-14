Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

15 Concert Tours You Absolutely Can't Miss This Summer

Summer '17 is jam packed with sick shows

It's finally summer concert season, arguably the best concert season, which means you can count on spending warm nights either at outdoor venues or inside air-conditioned arenas, taking in the music. The gigs this summer feature some of your favorite #throwback bands — Third Eye Blind and The All-American Rejects — as well as the annual punk rock summer camp, a.k.a. the Vans Warped Tour. And of course, it wouldn't be summer without some massive arena dates from top pop acts like Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars.

Here are the shows you can't miss during summer 2017, but just know that you'll be spending a lot of money on tickets once you read it. Don't say we didn't warn you.

  1. Ed Sheeran - The ÷ Tour

    With support from James Blunt.

    Dates: 6/29 - 10/7

  2. Austin Mahone - A Tour For Me + You

    With support from The YRS.

    Dates: 6/5 - 6/29

  3. Shawn Mendes - Illuminate World Tour

    With support from Charlie Puth.

    Dates: 7/6 - 8/23

  4. Sam Hunt - 15 in a 30 Tour

    With support from Maren Morris, Chris Janson, and Ryan Follese.

    Dates: 6/9 - 9/30

  5. All Time Low - The Young Renegades Tour

    With support from SWMRS, Night Riots, Waterparks and The Wrecks.

    Dates: 6/30 – 8/7

  6. Vans Warped Tour

    Dates: 6/16 - 8/6

  7. Dashboard Confessional & The All-American Rejects

    With support from The Maine and Social Animals.

    Dates: 7/13 - 8/15

  8. Sabrina Carpenter - The De-Tour

    With support from Alex Aiono and New Hope Club.

    Dates: 7/6 - 8/26

  9. Future - Nobody Safe Tour

    With support from Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, and more.

    Dates: 5/4 - 6/30

  10. Third Eye Blind - 2017 Summer Gods Tour

    With support from Silversun Pickups and Ocean Park Standoff.

    Dates: 6/9 - 7/23

  11. One Republic - 2017 Honda Civic Tour

    With support from Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur.

    Dates: 6/11 – 9/12

  12. Florida Georgia Line and Nelly - 2017 Smooth World Tour

    With support from Backstreet Boys (select dates.)

    Dates: 7/15 - 10/21

  13. John Mayer - The Search For Everything World Tour

    With support from The Night Game and Dawes.

    Dates: 7/18 - 9/3

  14. R5 - New Addictions Tour

    With support from Hailey Knox, Alexander Jean, and New Beat Fund.

    Dates: 6/17 - 8/19

  15. Bruno Mars - 24K Magic World Tour

    Dates: 7/15 - 11/11