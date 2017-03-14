15 Concert Tours You Absolutely Can't Miss This Summer

It's finally summer concert season, arguably the best concert season, which means you can count on spending warm nights either at outdoor venues or inside air-conditioned arenas, taking in the music. The gigs this summer feature some of your favorite #throwback bands — Third Eye Blind and The All-American Rejects — as well as the annual punk rock summer camp, a.k.a. the Vans Warped Tour. And of course, it wouldn't be summer without some massive arena dates from top pop acts like Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars.
Here are the shows you can't miss during summer 2017, but just know that you'll be spending a lot of money on tickets once you read it. Don't say we didn't warn you.
Ed Sheeran - The ÷ Tour
With support from James Blunt.
Dates: 6/29 - 10/7
Austin Mahone - A Tour For Me + You
Shawn Mendes - Illuminate World Tour
With support from Charlie Puth.
Dates: 7/6 - 8/23
Sam Hunt - 15 in a 30 Tour
With support from Maren Morris, Chris Janson, and Ryan Follese.
Dates: 6/9 - 9/30
All Time Low - The Young Renegades Tour
With support from SWMRS, Night Riots, Waterparks and The Wrecks.
Dates: 6/30 – 8/7
Dates: 6/16 - 8/6
Dashboard Confessional & The All-American Rejects
Sabrina Carpenter - The De-Tour
With support from Alex Aiono and New Hope Club.
Dates: 7/6 - 8/26
Future - Nobody Safe Tour
With support from Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, and more.
Dates: 5/4 - 6/30
Third Eye Blind - 2017 Summer Gods Tour
With support from Silversun Pickups and Ocean Park Standoff.
Dates: 6/9 - 7/23
One Republic - 2017 Honda Civic Tour
With support from Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur.
Dates: 6/11 – 9/12
Florida Georgia Line and Nelly - 2017 Smooth World Tour
With support from Backstreet Boys (select dates.)
Dates: 7/15 - 10/21
John Mayer - The Search For Everything World Tour
With support from The Night Game and Dawes.
Dates: 7/18 - 9/3
R5 - New Addictions Tour
With support from Hailey Knox, Alexander Jean, and New Beat Fund.
Dates: 6/17 - 8/19
Bruno Mars - 24K Magic World Tour
Dates: 7/15 - 11/11