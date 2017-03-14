Rene Cervantes

The Challenge is turning 30 -- so we're celebrating this milestone occasion with cake in cunning fashion.

The Challenge XXX -- which will premiere on July 18 -- will feature 15 men and 15 women as they go head-to-head for their share of a $1 MILLION prize (nope, no joke). And given the theme of this season, you can be sure to expect a lot of unpredictable moves, bold masterminding and (stating the obvious) a lot of backstabbing all around. It's safe to assume there will be little to no niceties with this devious bunch.

Before the diverse group takes its marks at the starting line in Colombia, get to know the veterans and rookies who will be vying for this historic Challenge crown with the cast bios below. And be sure to stay with MTV News as we approach the premiere on Tuesday, July 18.