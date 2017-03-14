Evil Will Find You In The New Mist Trailer

Spike

We're two weeks away from re-entering the terrifying world of Stephen King's The Mist. Spike's new TV adaptation of King's novella will differ from the gut-wrenching 2007 film, which focused only on terrified survivors trapped in a grocery store. Instead, the show will explore several small groups spread out across the town. [Note: Spike and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]

While the first trailer gave us a quick overview of the main characters, this new clip, which was released Monday (June 5), reveals that one survivor, Alex Cunningham (Gus Birney), is harboring quite a mysterious secret: how she was able to venture into the mist — and survive.

The series features American Horror Story alum Frances Conroy, whose character, Natalie Raven, is just a big ol' ray of sunshine. "The Lord will save us," Father Romanov (Dan Butler) preaches, to which Natalie replies, "That's very sweet, father, but there's really no need." She later states, "Everything in nature has a purpose, even violence." Oh, OK. Great! Check out the freaky trailer above.

The Mist premieres June 22 on Spike.