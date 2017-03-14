Universal Studios Family Productions

It seems like only yesterday that Max Doyle (Sterling Beaumon) teamed up with ghosts Nicky (Luke Benward) and Tara Roland (Madison Pettis) to take on the evil entity Phears (Brian Stepanek) in Mostly Ghostly. Now 22 years old, Beaumon celebrated his recent birthday with his costars at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood.

Besides hanging out with girlfriend Niki Koss and friend Ariel Winter, Beaumon made time for his old ghost pals. "And I like large parties. They're so intimate," Beaumon captioned his mini–photo album on Instagram, quoting The Great Gatsby.

The first and last pics in the album show just how grown up the Mostly Ghostly kids are now — way to make us feel old, dudes. Beaumon and Benward seem to hang out fairly often, so it's nice to see Pettis in the mix this time around. The OG Mostly Ghostly celebrates its 10th anniversary next year, so we'll anxiously await our invitation to the mega-party that's totally happening with the entire cast and crew. (Hint hint, guys.)