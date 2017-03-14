13 Reasons Why Season 2: Hannah’s Story Is More ‘Complicated’ Than We Thought

Netflix

Hannah Baker's story isn't over yet. The producers and cast of 13 Reasons Why gathered for an intimate Q&A session at Netflix's FYSee event late last week, and coshowrunner Brian Yorkey revealed some major details about Season 2 of the teen drama.

Part of what made the first season of 13 Reasons Why so gripping was the way it weaved past and present narratives in the aftermath of 17-year-old Hannah Baker's suicide. Through a series of 13 tapes, Hannah was able to tell her version of events, and in Season 2, those on the tapes will finally get a chance to tell their stories.

"One question I got a lot is, 'Well, how can there be a Season 2 when the story is over?'" Yorkey said. "Hannah told her version of the events but there are at least 12 kids that have another version of those events that we haven't really heard from yet, so I think there's quite a bit more of Hannah's story to tell."

Though Katherine Langford will no longer provide the voice-over in each episode, Hannah Baker is still at the center of 13 Reasons Why. But just how truthful was her story? For example, in the first season, Hannah says it was Jessica (Alisha Boe) who stopped coming to their table at Monet's, but Jessica tells Clay that it was actually Hannah who broke things off first. So, what's the truth? According to Yorkey, that's a significant part of Season 2.

"I don't think Hannah told any untruths on her tapes," he said said. "I think she told her story and she claimed her narrative which had really been taken from her, so she reclaimed her narrative and said this is the story of my life, but there are other people who might want to tell that story differently or other players in that story might have a different perspective on some of those events."

Beth Dubber/Netflix

The second season will also give us further insight into some of the events that happened in Season 1. "A lot of the events that we think we know, we may learn are more complicated than we thought, and Hannah is even more complicated than we saw in Season 1," Yorkey added.

Season 2 will also focus on the recovery of those Hannah left behind, including Clay (Dylan Minnette), her parents, and Jessica, whose own healing process will be integral to the season. Despite criticism that 13 Reasons Why glamorized teen suicide, Yorkey says that he's proud of Season 1 and that the second season will continue to "look long and hard at the real lives that real teenagers lead."

13 Reasons Why Season 2 doesn't have a release date yet, but production is set to start this week.