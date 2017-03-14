Ariana Grande Rereleased ‘One Last Time’ To Benefit Manchester Attack Victims

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Ariana Grande has raised over $300,000 for victims of the Manchester attack with One Love Manchester, her star-studded benefit concert, but she's going to continue giving back long after the massive event.

Grande dropped "One Last Time" back in 2015, and she's now rereleased it, with proceeds from the single's sales going to those affected by the tragedy that took place at Manchester Arena on May 22, via the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. (The British Red Cross also noted that they'd raised a whopping $9 million and counting through the singer's One Love Manchester benefit concert on June 4.)

"One Last Time" served as the group sing-along number at the conclusion of One Love Manchester, with Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Chris Martin, and more all joining in with the crowd, who belted out every note right along with them.

The theme of the show was a simple, strong message — love spreads — and it's clear that Grande is committed to doing just that for Arianators in Manchester and beyond.