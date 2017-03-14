Ariana Grande Sends Love To London Following Saturday’s Terrorist Attack

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Ariana Grande is in Manchester, England, to honor the victims of the May 22 attack that took place at her concert in the city's arena, but a terrible development has her thinking of Britain's capital city farther south on a difficult day.

Grande tweeted out prayers for London following two incidents that took place on June 3, when a van plowed into a crowd on London Bridge and three men proceeded to stab multiple victims in nearby Borough Market shortly thereafter.

As she's gearing up for her benefit concert to honor and fundraise for the victims of the Manchester attack, it's heartbreaking to think that yet another senseless, violent act took place as she's remembering those who were lost and so deeply affected just days ago.