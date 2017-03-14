Here's Where To Watch Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester Concert

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, and more will join her in supporting victims of the attack

Ariana Grande was feeling "broken" in the aftermath of a senseless act of terror that targeted fans at her May 22 concert in Manchester. But the singer is back in the English city to pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy with a benefit show, One Love Manchester, today (June 4).

You can watch the live stream right here — the video below goes live at 2 p.m. E.T. With a star-studded lineup featuring Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Pharrell, and Grande, One Love Manchester will raise funds for the British Red Cross Society's Manchester emergency fund.

The concert that went from an amazing night out to a horrible nightmare took the lives of 22 people and injured several at Manchester Arena. This weekend, Grande spent time with some of those fans left hospitalized. In the hours leading up to the show, Grande also sent her prayers as another U.K. city, London, was rocked by a presumable terror attack.

Tune in here for the One Love Manchester live stream June 4, beginning 2 p.m. E.T. For additional reporting on the Manchester Attack, how you can help, and more, click here.