Rihanna's Latest Sneaker Is Greener Than Her Bills In 'Bitch Better Have My Money'

It ain't easy being green — unless you're Rihanna, as she's long since proven that she really, really loves every single shade of the color.

She's rocked green hair multiple times; she's stepped out in fancy fringed, green jumpsuits; she's pretty much the only person who can pull off wearing a giant green fur coat without looking like a Muppet that walked straight out of Jim Henson's workshop. She even dressed up as a Ninja Turtle for Halloween a couple of years ago! Girl. Loves. Green.

It comes as a shock to approximately no one, then, that one of her sneakers for her FENTY x PUMA got a makeover that's a little less neon than the green she's used to rocking, but packs a verdant punch all the same.

Similar to the darker sheen of her satin slides, the new trainer is closer to an earthy camo than glow-in-the-dark. They'd probably look great with the sea foam green jacket she wore to ring up a bunch of FENTY x PUMA purchases awhile back, but that kinda goes without saying because a) Rihanna and b) green, duh.