Getty Images

There Are No 'Issues' With Julia Michaels's New Song 'Uh-Huh'

Julia Michaels struck gold with her breakout single "Issues," and now she’s back with another potential hit.

The songwriter-to-the-stars has unleashed "Uh Huh," a loved-up earworm that finds her crazy in lust with a special someone. "It's electric how my lipstick makes its own way right into your kiss / It's pathetic how we both get kinda fucked up," she sings on the opening verse.

It's not all doom and gloom though; from there, Michaels takes us to a bright, playful, and super sexy chorus: "Uh-huh! I think you're movin' in too close / But I think that it's my body wanting it the most, like uh-huh!"

"Uh-huh" is right! This bop should have no issues creepin' onto your summertime playlist. Check it out below.