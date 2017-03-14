Katy Perry’s Witness Tracklist Is Full Of Trippy Titles

Getty Images

With one week to go until we all become Katy Perry’s “witnesses,” the pop star has unveiled the full tracklist for her hotly anticipated fourth album.

Witness is comprised of 15 tracks, including the previously released singles “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appétit,” and “Swish Swish.” Beyond those, there are no more collaborations in store; just several songs that sound like the names of weed strains (“Mind Maze,” “Pendulum,” and “Tsunami,” for instance).

Perry revealed the tracklist in a trippy Instagram video on Friday (June 2), which also includes a glimpse of Witness’s brain-bending cover art. Check it out below, and look out for Witness when it arrives on June 9.

Witness tracklist:

1. Witness

2. Hey Hey Hey

3. Roulette

4. Swish Swish (feat. Nicki Minaj)

5. Deja Vu

6. Power

7. Mind Maze

8. Miss You More

9. Chained To The Rhythm (feat. Skip Marley)

10. Tsunami

11. Bon Appétit (feat. Migos)

12. Bigger Than Me

13. Save As Draft

14. Pendulum

15. Into Me You See