Future And The Weeknd’s New Video Gives Fresh Meaning To ‘Hellish Commute’

Apple Music

Drake gave us the Views of Toronto from above, and now Future and The Weeknd are giving us a peek at what lies below.

The two link up in their dark, moody visual for “Comin Out Strong,” a highlight from Future’s most recent album, HNDRXX. In the vid, we see them kicking it in an underground Toronto subway station with some shady characters. At times, the visuals are crisp and clean, and at other times, the scene turns creepy and grainy, like a horror movie. It gives an all new meaning to “hellish commute.”

Watch the full “Comin Out Strong” video on Apple Music, or check out a 30 second preview of it below.