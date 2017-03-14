Larry Busacca/Getty Images for PMK*BNC

Lauren Conrad And William Tell Welcome First Child

Lauren Conrad is living her life “with arms wide open” – and holding a brand-new baby!

The Laguna Beach and Hills star and husband William Tell welcomed their first child on Wednesday (July 5).

“We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family,” the new parents told People. “Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!”

“Chloe and Fitz aren’t so sure …” they added of their dogs' reactions.

A bit of Baby Tell history: The 31-year-old first shared on New Year’s Day she was pregnant and expressed, “I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...” From there, Lauren debuted “the cutest baby bump ever” and shared a glimpse inside her beachy babymoon (bare belly included). An "it's a guy" announcement followed and now, Lauren and William’s munchkin makes three. And today is where Liam’s “book begins.”

