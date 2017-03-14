Normani Kordei Turned Tripping Into A Sexy Dance Move

Jemal Countess/Getty

Fresh off the Dancing with the Stars stage, Normani Kordei put her skills to good use during Fifth Harmony's Good Morning America performance Friday (June 2). The girls introduced a screaming crowd to "Down," their first single since Camila Cabello's departure.

Gucci Mane also joined them onstage, and while he rapped, 5H showed off some serious moves. Pay close attention at 2:14.

Blink and you might miss it, but that's Normani taking a split-second spill. She handled it like a champ, however, and barely missed a beat. A fan captured close-up footage of the fall, giving us a front-row seat.

Yep, that's your girl transforming tripping into a sexy sashay, as if falling were part of the choreography all along. The only thing going "Down" is this catchy beat.