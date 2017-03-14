Kendall Jenner Keeps Trying To Make Luxury Fanny Packs Happen

Gotham/GC Images

Is this the accessory of the summer?

While most trends that celebrities wear can be pinpointed to a single origin, like a designer, some are more elusive than others. For instance, Kendall Jenner has decided, seemingly out of the blue, that luxury fanny packs are now her thing. This week, the model has worn them two days in a row!

First, she wore what looks like a vintage Chanel fanny pack to have lunch at Nobu. I imagine she conveniently snuck some high-end sushi home in the tiny bag.

Gotham/GC Images

The next day she stepped out with a Louis Vuitton fanny pack.

Personally, I think this is the perfect outfit for when you're stuck in a business meeting, but then a party bus pulls up and someone's like, "Get in loser, we're going to Six Flags!"

Gotham/GC Images

Are luxury fanny packs summer's hottest accessory? Or is Kendall Jenner a lone fanny pack soldier? Only time will tell ...