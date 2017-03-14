Fifth Harmony Won’t Be Held ‘Down’ On Their New Collab

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Good things come to those who wait: Fifth Harmony's new single, "Down," is here, and honestly, it's the first track with a chance at giving "Despacito" a run for its money in the song-of-the-summer sweepstakes.

"Down" features Gucci Mane and has a vibe that echoes "Work from Home" in a fresh way. Like that song, "Down" also touches on themes of romantic frustration, but this time around, the 5H gals sing about how the objects of their affection are totally worth figuring out, impatience and miscommunications aside.

"Down" is also Fifth Harmony's first single without Camila Cabello in the group.

Not that there was any doubt, but "Down" is a strong indication that the quartet are confidently moving into their next chapter — starting with a period full of constant replays of the song, too. Clearly, the gals are thrilled.