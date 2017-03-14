Eminem’s ‘Stan’ Is Now Officially In The Dictionary

Getty Images

Dear Slim: Your definition of “stan” is now Oxford-approved.

Seventeen years after Eminem dropped the seminal hit “Stan,” the Oxford English Dictionary has officially recognized the word and added it to its database. You may recall that Em’s 2000 hit followed a crazed fan named Stan, who wrote increasingly intense letters to his idol and eventually took his obsession way too far. Over the years, “stan” has become a slightly less intense term for superfans of a particular artist who are eager to defend their pop idols.

The OED now recognizes “stan” as a noun meaning “an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity,” as well as a verb meaning to “be an overzealous or obsessive fan of a particular celebrity.” The dictionary cites Em’s song as the origin of the term, and its sample sentence for the noun even references Em’s 2013 song “Rap God”: “He has millions of stans who are obsessed with him and call him a rap god.”

So, there you go. “Stan” is here to stay.