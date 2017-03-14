Arcade Fire Return With The Radiant New Song ‘Everything Now’

YouTube

After a few days of rumors, teases, cryptic tweets, and mysterious live streams, it’s finally official: Arcade Fire have returned.

The band has released the title track from its long-awaited fifth album, Everything Now, which arrives on July 28. The radiant, disco-tinged rocker features a lively keyboard hook and sweeping strings, but there's an underbelly of frustration to it: “Every song that I’ve ever heard is playing at the same time — it’s absurd,” Win Butler sings.

The new song is also accompanied by a desert-set video, which shows Butler and Co. performing in a barren town while wearing matching “Everything Now” jackets.

This morning (June 1), Butler discussed the inspiration behind “Everything Now” with BBC Radio 1’s MistaJam, saying, “There’s sort of an everything-nowness to life. I feel like almost every event and everything that happens kind of surrounds you on all sides. It’s trying to capture some of the experiences of being alive now in all its flaw and all its glory.”

As if a new song, video, and album announcement isn’t enough to get excited about, Arcade Fire have also announced a North American tour, dubbed the “Infinite Content” tour, which kicks off on September 5 and runs through early November. Peep the dates right here.