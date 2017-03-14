Bebe Rexha And Lil Wayne Throw A Dance-Filled Block Party In Their New Video

Getty Images

‘The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody)’ will put a spring in your step

Good news: If you can make it past the grammatical confusion of Bebe Rexha’s “The Way I Are (Dance with Somebody)”, you’ll be rewarded with a fun, feel-good video costarring Lil Wayne.

The two come together for a dance-filled block party in the Director X–helmed vid, which also doubles as a multicultural celebration. Bebe smiles and grooves her way through, while Wayne shows up to drop some charismatic bars about admiring his girl’s moves from afar.

“Shooting with Wayne and all the dancers was so much fun,” Bebe told Complex about the vid. “I really wanted this to look and feel more fun and carefree — something that everyone can get down with and vibe out to.”

Mission accomplished. Check out the video below, and prepare to have the Whitney Houston–interpolating bop stuck in your head all day.