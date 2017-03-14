A Complete Guide To Every Show From Your Childhood That’s Getting A Reboot

We are living in an age of reboots and the trend isn't disappearing anytime soon.
Thanks to the internet, fans are actively campaigning for their favorite shows to get a second life — and networks are clearly listening. Cartoons and live-action series are being revitalized by the likes of Netflix, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, and more, with original cast members stepping back into their iconic roles after a decade or longer. Although the Tales from the Crypt reboot is unfortunately dead as a doornail, there are still plenty of amazing shows on the horizon.
We've compiled a list of reboots that have already aired, are currently airing, or will air, and will be updating this article as new developments arise. Get your DVRs ready. [Note: Nickelodeon and MTV News are both owned by Viacom.]
Ron Tom/Disney Channel
When: First premiered June 27, 2014; series wrapped January 20, 2017
Where: Disney Channel
The lowdown: Technically more of a spin-off than a reboot, Girl Meets World reunited lovebirds Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel), now raising their own two kids. Several Boy Meets World faves returned, including Eric Matthews (Will Friedle) and Mr. Feeny (William Daniels).
Netflix
When: First premiered May 22, 2015; the second season premiered July 15, 2015
Where: Netflix
The lowdown: This Australian series — also broadcast on TeenNick — followed the exploits of three teen girls who turn into mermaids whenever they touch water. Switching from live-action to animation, the reboot continues the girls' adventures.
Saeed Adyani/Netflix
When: First premiered February 26, 2016; Season 3 premiering in 2017
Where: Netflix
The lowdown: The Tanner clan reunites in the family comedy spin-off Fuller House. DJ Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure), now a widow with three sons, lives with sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), BFF Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), and Kimmy's daughter, Ramona (Soni Bringas). Together, they get in and out of trouble, with the help of their extended family.
Cartoon Network
When: First premiered April 4, 2016 and just finished Season 2
Where: Cartoon Network
The lowdown: Though voiced by different actresses, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are back to save the city of Townsville from utter destruction.
Netflix
When: First premiered June 10, 2016; Season 3 premiering September 2017
Where: Netflix
The lowdown: Voltron: Legendary Defender reboots this ’80s cartoon about five teens who learn they're connected to robotic lions that form a mega-robotic entity called Voltron, which is used to defend the universe from threats.
David Giesbrecht/Amazon Prime Video/PILOT EPISODE
When: Pilot released August 18, 2016; officially premieres August 25, 2017
Where: Amazon Prime Video
The lowdown: The series follows a comedic blue superhero who wants to stop a supervillain from corrupting a town.
Mathieu Young/Nickelodeon
When: November 26, 2016
Where: Nickelodeon; you can now stream on Amazon and iTunes
The lowdown: The popular ’90s game show was adapted into a TV movie that followed three siblings' journey through the perilous temple. Kirk Fogg and Dee Bradley Baker (the voice of Olmec) returned for the project, and sat down with MTV News to totally "confirm" that bizarre fan theory.
Adult Swim
When: First premiered March 11, 2017; series wrapped May 20, 2017
Where: Adult Swim
The lowdown: Technically, this series didn't reboot itself — instead, it got a fifth and final season 13 years later that officially concluded Jack's story.
Cartoon Network
When: First premiered in the U.S. on April 10, 2017; renewed for Season 2 on May 22, 2017
Where: Cartoon Network
The lowdown: Ben Tennyson is back in this reboot of the OG series from 2005. After Ben discovers the Omnitrix, he's able to transform into 10 different aliens, making him an unlikely superhero.
Freeform
When: July 21, 2017
Where: Disney Channel
The lowdown: On Raven's Home, Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and BFF Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) now live together and raise their kids. Raven's son, Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), has inherited his mom's psychic powers. Booker's dad is Raven's That's So Raven boyfriend, Devon (Jonathan McDaniel).
Disney XD
When: The one-hour TV movie DuckTales: Woo-oo! airs August 12, 2017, with the series officially premiering September 23, 2017
Where: Disney XD
The lowdown: David Tennant, Ben Schwartz, Danny Pudi, and Bobby Moynihan will provide the voices for Scrooge McDuck and his three rambunctious grandnephews as they venture around the world and search for treasure. Last December, the cast sang the iconic theme song, complete with the "a-whoo-ooh"s.
Nickelodeon
When: November 23, 2017
Where: Nickelodeon
The lowdown: At long last, we'll finally learn what happened to Arnold's parents in this TV movie. Several OG cast members are reprising their roles after more than 10 years.
Brad Barket/Getty Images
When: 2017
Where: Facebook
The lowdown: Deemed Club Mickey Mouse, this digital variety show will premiere entirely on your Facebook feed. The show that made stars out of Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, and more is getting an update for the 21st century.
Disney Junior
When: 2018
Where: Disney Junior
The lowdown: This reboot switches from animation to CGI-animated versions of Jim Henson's characters' younger selves. Get ready for more wacky adventures with Kermit, Gonzo, Miss Piggy, and more.
Nickelodeon
When: 2018
Where: Nickelodeon
The lowdown: The residents of O-Town are getting their own TV movie and are ready to take on more absurd adventures. No word on whether Rocko will return to his phone-sex operator roots, though.
Fox
When: 2019
Where: Netflix
The lowdown: World traveler and successful thief Carmen Sandiego will soon ride again, with Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez voicing the villainess. Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard will voice Player, Carmen's pal and accomplice, as they pull off new capers.
Nickelodeon
When: TBD
Where: Nickelodeon
The lowdown: This TV movie will continue Zim's exploits as he tries to take over the world in an attempt to gain the respect of the Irken leaders.
PBS
When: TBD
Where: Netflix
The lowdown: The Magic School Bus Rides Again will continue Ms. Frizzle's wacky field trips for a modern audience. SNL star Kate McKinnon will voice "The Frizz." Seat belts, everyone!
Warner Bros.
When: TBD
Where: TBD
The lowdown: This reboot is in its super early stages, but fans can't wait to see more zany (to the max) adventures of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
When: TBD
Where: TBD
The lowdown: Technically, this reboot isn't officially happening yet, but stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley are actively working on reviving their beloved twins-separated-at-birth sitcom. "We're moving forward, we're taking those strides. They're slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy," Mowry-Hardrict told Nylon.