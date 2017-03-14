Nickelodeon

A Complete Guide To Every Show From Your Childhood That’s Getting A Reboot

We are living in an age of reboots and the trend isn't disappearing anytime soon.

Thanks to the internet, fans are actively campaigning for their favorite shows to get a second life — and networks are clearly listening. Cartoons and live-action series are being revitalized by the likes of Netflix, Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, and more, with original cast members stepping back into their iconic roles after a decade or longer. Although the Tales from the Crypt reboot is unfortunately dead as a doornail, there are still plenty of amazing shows on the horizon.

We've compiled a list of reboots that have already aired, are currently airing, or will air, and will be updating this article as new developments arise. Get your DVRs ready.

  1. Boy Meets World
    When: First premiered June 27, 2014; series wrapped January 20, 2017

    Where: Disney Channel

    The lowdown: Technically more of a spin-off than a reboot, Girl Meets World reunited lovebirds Cory Matthews (Ben Savage) and Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel), now raising their own two kids. Several Boy Meets World faves returned, including Eric Matthews (Will Friedle) and Mr. Feeny (William Daniels).

  2. H20: Just Add Water
    When: First premiered May 22, 2015; the second season premiered July 15, 2015

    Where: Netflix

    The lowdown: This Australian series — also broadcast on TeenNick — followed the exploits of three teen girls who turn into mermaids whenever they touch water. Switching from live-action to animation, the reboot continues the girls' adventures.

  3. Full House
    When: First premiered February 26, 2016; Season 3 premiering in 2017

    Where: Netflix

    The lowdown: The Tanner clan reunites in the family comedy spin-off Fuller House. DJ Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure), now a widow with three sons, lives with sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), BFF Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber), and Kimmy's daughter, Ramona (Soni Bringas). Together, they get in and out of trouble, with the help of their extended family.

  4. The Powerpuff Girls
    When: First premiered April 4, 2016 and just finished Season 2

    Where: Cartoon Network

    The lowdown: Though voiced by different actresses, Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are back to save the city of Townsville from utter destruction.

  5. Voltron: Defender of the Universe
    When: First premiered June 10, 2016; Season 3 premiering September 2017

    Where: Netflix

    The lowdown: Voltron: Legendary Defender reboots this ’80s cartoon about five teens who learn they're connected to robotic lions that form a mega-robotic entity called Voltron, which is used to defend the universe from threats.

  6. The Tick
    When: Pilot released August 18, 2016; officially premieres August 25, 2017

    Where: Amazon Prime Video

    The lowdown: The series follows a comedic blue superhero who wants to stop a supervillain from corrupting a town.

  7. Legends of the Hidden Temple
    When: November 26, 2016

    Where: Nickelodeon; you can now stream on Amazon and iTunes

    The lowdown: The popular ’90s game show was adapted into a TV movie that followed three siblings' journey through the perilous temple. Kirk Fogg and Dee Bradley Baker (the voice of Olmec) returned for the project, and sat down with MTV News to totally "confirm" that bizarre fan theory.

  8. Samurai Jack
    When: First premiered March 11, 2017; series wrapped May 20, 2017

    Where: Adult Swim

    The lowdown: Technically, this series didn't reboot itself — instead, it got a fifth and final season 13 years later that officially concluded Jack's story.

  9. Ben 10
    When: First premiered in the U.S. on April 10, 2017; renewed for Season 2 on May 22, 2017

    Where: Cartoon Network

    The lowdown: Ben Tennyson is back in this reboot of the OG series from 2005. After Ben discovers the Omnitrix, he's able to transform into 10 different aliens, making him an unlikely superhero.

  10. That's So Raven
    When: July 21, 2017

    Where: Disney Channel

    The lowdown: On Raven's Home, Raven Baxter (Raven-Symoné) and BFF Chelsea Daniels (Anneliese van der Pol) now live together and raise their kids. Raven's son, Booker (Issac Ryan Brown), has inherited his mom's psychic powers. Booker's dad is Raven's That's So Raven boyfriend, Devon (Jonathan McDaniel).

  11. DuckTales
    When: The one-hour TV movie DuckTales: Woo-oo! airs August 12, 2017, with the series officially premiering September 23, 2017

    Where: Disney XD

    The lowdown: David Tennant, Ben Schwartz, Danny Pudi, and Bobby Moynihan will provide the voices for Scrooge McDuck and his three rambunctious grandnephews as they venture around the world and search for treasure. Last December, the cast sang the iconic theme song, complete with the "a-whoo-ooh"s.

  12. Hey Arnold!
    When: November 23, 2017

    Where: Nickelodeon

    The lowdown: At long last, we'll finally learn what happened to Arnold's parents in this TV movie. Several OG cast members are reprising their roles after more than 10 years.

  13. The Mickey Mouse Club
    When: 2017

    Where: Facebook

    The lowdown: Deemed Club Mickey Mouse, this digital variety show will premiere entirely on your Facebook feed. The show that made stars out of Britney Spears, Ryan Gosling, and more is getting an update for the 21st century.

  14. Muppet Babies
    When: 2018

    Where: Disney Junior

    The lowdown: This reboot switches from animation to CGI-animated versions of Jim Henson's characters' younger selves. Get ready for more wacky adventures with Kermit, Gonzo, Miss Piggy, and more.

  15. Rocko's Modern Life
    When: 2018

    Where: Nickelodeon

    The lowdown: The residents of O-Town are getting their own TV movie and are ready to take on more absurd adventures. No word on whether Rocko will return to his phone-sex operator roots, though.

  16. Carmen Sandiego
    When: 2019

    Where: Netflix

    The lowdown: World traveler and successful thief Carmen Sandiego will soon ride again, with Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez voicing the villainess. Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard will voice Player, Carmen's pal and accomplice, as they pull off new capers.

  17. Invader Zim
    When: TBD

    Where: Nickelodeon

    The lowdown: This TV movie will continue Zim's exploits as he tries to take over the world in an attempt to gain the respect of the Irken leaders.

  18. The Magic School Bus
    When: TBD

    Where: Netflix

    The lowdown: The Magic School Bus Rides Again will continue Ms. Frizzle's wacky field trips for a modern audience. SNL star Kate McKinnon will voice "The Frizz." Seat belts, everyone!

  19. Animaniacs
    When: TBD

    Where: TBD

    The lowdown: This reboot is in its super early stages, but fans can't wait to see more zany (to the max) adventures of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot.

  20. Sister, Sister
    When: TBD

    Where: TBD

    The lowdown: Technically, this reboot isn't officially happening yet, but stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Tamera Mowry-Housley are actively working on reviving their beloved twins-separated-at-birth sitcom. "We're moving forward, we're taking those strides. They're slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy," Mowry-Hardrict told Nylon.