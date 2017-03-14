Lorde Gets Drunk And Looks For Happiness On New Song ‘Perfect Places’

Getty Images

She’s done it again, folks. Lorde’s given us another anthemic banger packed with emotion, euphoria, teenage glory, and one hell of an all-consuming chorus.

On Thursday (June 1), Lorde shared “Perfect Places,” the triumphant closing track from her upcoming sophomore album, Melodrama. It finds our pure heroine singing about “graceless nights,” getting drunk, and looking for happiness — but knowing she might not get it: “All the nights spent off our faces / Trying to find these perfect places / What the fuck are perfect places anyway?” It’s the song you’ll need at the end of one of those “graceless nights” this summer.

In a Facebook post, Lorde broke down the inspiration for “Perfect Places,” writing, “All last summer, I couldn’t shake the feeling that everyone I knew or saw was searching for something — trying to transcend the news and the screaming pavements, drinking that one drink hoping it’d get them someplace higher. This song comes from that endless cycle of evenings and the violent heat of the summer. It took us a very long time to get right, from an aching piano demo to where it is now. It’s close to my heart.”

Melodrama arrives June 16 and includes the previously released singles “Green Light” and “Liability.”