Farrah Abraham Celebrates Birthday In Jamaica -- With Simon Saran

Farrah Abraham might be a brand-new age -- but she's beginning her 26th year with a familiar fella by her side.

The Teen Mom OG cast member (who you can catch every Monday on MTV) is currently vacationing with Simon Saran in Jamaica.

"Me and the birthday girl! @farrah__abraham #jamaica," Farrah's on-again off-again (maybe on-again?) boyfriend captioned the Instagram image above, featuring the two in the Caribbean island. Certainly looks like the scenery agrees with this pair!

When dinnertime rolled around, the duo shared a special, sunset-timed meal -- and in the video below, the lady of the day gushes, "I love it" when she sees the romantic set-up.

Check out more photos from the tropical getaway below