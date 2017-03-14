Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, And Major Lazer’s New Song Will Satisfy Your Wanderlust

Getty

Major Lazer released a new song with Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, and Quavo on Thursday (June 1), swirling three genres — pop, EDM, and rap — into the perfect summer jam.

On top of that, the lyric video for "Know No Better" takes us on a worldwide journey through New York, London, Sydney, parts of India, and more. Though none of the artists appear in the clip, each city's locals get a piece of what could be 2017's song of the summer. Only time will tell how big this tune will be, but in the meantime, please enjoy this four-minute montage of every country on your travel bucket list.

"Know No Better" is the title track of the new Major Lazer EP, which totals six tracks featuring the likes of Sean Paul, J Balvin, and Jidenna. Just as the video above takes you across the globe, "Buscando Huellas" and "Particula" prove Major Lazer is happy to drop bangers in any language. Watch out, "Despacito."