Tia And Tamera Mowry Are Working On A Sister, Sister Reboot

In 50 years, we'll be telling our grandkids about the great TV Reboot Revival of 2017. Pop culture is thriving on bringing classic '90s and '00s shows back to life, and we are so here for it. The latest series on the list is Tia and Tamera Mowry's sitcom, Sister, Sister.

Speaking to Nylon recently, Tia confessed she and her twin sister are actively working to revive their show, despite hitting some roadblocks. "We're looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show," she told the magazine. But she lamented how slowly the process is moving. "I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it's a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge."

Sister, Sister presented a different kind of twins-discovering-they're-twins storyline. Instead of the parents getting together at the end, a la The Parent Trap, Tia's mom, Lisa (Jackée Harry), and Tamera's dad, Ray (Tim Reid), agree to live together in Ray's house with their children — but they never strike up a relationship. While each girl learns how to be a sister to the other, they endure the struggles of high school and, later, college. The blended family's next-door neighbor Roger (Marques Houston) continually tries to get with Tia and Tamera, then gladly settles for the friend zone.

But what would a reboot even look like for the show? Tia doesn't reveal their ideas for the next chapter of their characters' lives, but she does note that the fans are at the forefront of this endeavor. "We’re moving forward, we're taking those strides. They're slow strides, but we’re pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy." Fingers crossed that producers and a distributor will get on board soon, and not tell the Mowry sisters, "Go home, Roger!"