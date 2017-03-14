Chloë Grace Moretz Is ‘Appalled’ By Her Snow White Parody’s Body-Shaming Poster

Paul Morigi/WireImage

Chloë Grace Moretz is not happy. In the wake of the body-shaming controversy surrounding the marketing of her upcoming animated film Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs, the actress tweeted that she was "just as appalled and angry as everyone else."

The animated parody of the classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs came under fire this week after an advertisement spotted at the Cannes Film Festival received serious backlash for its imagery and tag line. The poster shows a tall, waif-thin heroine standing next to a shorter, curvier version of herself, with the tagline, "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?"

Model Tess Holliday was quick to point out the horrible message the ill-conceived campaign sends to young girls. "How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?" she tweeted, tagging Moretz.

On Wednesday (May 31), Moretz responded to the tweet, apologizing for the insensitive ad and adding that the marketing materials were not "approved by me or my team."

EW reports that the South Korea–based animation studio Locus has terminated the campaign and pulled the accompanying trailer.

Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs follows seven handsome princes who are cursed and turned into dwarfs, and need to seek out a pair of enchanted shoes to break the spell. These shoes, however, belong to a curvy girl who wears them because they transform her into an idealized version of herself — a.k.a tall and thin.

According to producer Sujin Hwang, the film is "designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society." The message, she told EW, is all about the "importance of inner beauty."