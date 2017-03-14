Travis Scott Drops Surreal ‘Way Back’ Video With NBA Star James Harden

YouTube

In between setting wild world records, Travis Scott has apparently found time to make another music video. This time, he’s self-directed a visual for “Way Back,” a druggy Kid Cudi/Swizz Beatz collab from his 2016 album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight.

Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden stars in the vid, which is only appropriate, given that Scott name-checks him in the song: “I need fake n***as to get way back / James Harden with the range on me n***a way back.” The clip opens with Harden watching pundits criticize his game and his personal life (including his past relationship with Khloe Kardashian). From there, he heads to the gym to play one-on-one against himself, then hangs upside down from the ceiling while lip-synching Scott’s bars.

Scott himself doesn’t take center stage until the last couple minutes of the video, when he kicks back in a sleek convertible driven by a little kid. Just your average day in Houston, I guess.