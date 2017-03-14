Ellie Goulding And Kygo Beautifully Cover Harry Styles’s ‘Sign Of The Times’

Getty Images

Harry Styles is no stranger to BBC Radio 1’s famed Live Lounge, having previously performed in the studio with One Direction. Now Styles has the honor of having one of his own songs get the Live Lounge cover treatment, thanks to Ellie Goulding and Kygo.

On Wednesday morning (May 31) the duo teamed up for a stripped-down rendition of their nostalgic collab “First Time.” They also tackled Styles’s soaring ballad “Sign of the Times,” giving it a somber, slow-building treatment. Kygo handled the piano, while Goulding strained her voice to hit that sky-high “gotta get away!” refrain. This version's more abbreviated than the original, but it's beautiful all the same.

Treat your ears to both “Sign of the Times” and “First Time” below.