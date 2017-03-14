Surprise! Joe Jonas Is Totally Driving Around Picking Up Lyft Passengers

Lyft

You shouldn't text and drive, but you can totally jam and drive — if you're DNCE, anyway.

Joe Jonas took a page from pal Demi Lovato's playbook and got behind the wheel of a Lyft vehicle for an afternoon of pranking customers. His disguise — a newsboy cap and aviators — was enough to throw his riders off the scent of his superstardom for a little bit, but a couple of them definitely picked up on his familiar face.

The jig was fully up once Jonas would pull over to pick up a couple members of DNCE, not to mention the fact that he just casually had a bunch of instruments in the back of his car, and it made for some hilarious moments of conversation when the Jonas Brothers came up in conversation in a not-at-all-awkward way.

One rider even mentioned that he'd met one of the Jo Bros before — and it turned out to be none other than the one keeping his eyes on the damn road right next to him.

Hey, if this whole music thing doesn't work out, at least Jonas has a back-up plan, right?