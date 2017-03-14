9 Celebs Who Fooled You By Playing Their Own Doppelgänger

Why stop at playing one character when you can play two? For years, actors and actresses have been playing multiple roles — often twins or doppelgängers — within the same TV show or movie. Remember these look-alikes?
Jennette McCurdy in iCarly and Sam & CatNickelodeon
Jennette played both Sam and and Melanie Puckett on iCarly and Sam & Cat. Sam, with all her pranks and general disregard for rules, was basically Melanie's evil twin.
Hilary Duff in The Lizzie McGuire MovieDisney Channel
Hilary played her own European doppelgänger in The Lizzie McGuire Movie. She ended up duetting with herself in the movie, proving a new hair color really does allow you to do anything.
Dove Cameron in Liv and MaddieDisney Channel
On the Disney Channel show, Dove played Liv Rooney, a big-time Hollywood actress, and twin sister Maddie, a high school basketball star in Wisconsin. Despite their shared DNA, they couldn't be more different.
Nina Dobrev in The Vampire DiariesCW
Mystic Falls was overrun by supernatural creatures, including doppelgängers Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce.
Leonardo DiCaprio in The Man in the Iron MaskMGM
After winning your heart in Titanic, Leo played very regal twins King Louis XIV and Philippe.
Lisa Kudrow in FriendsNBC
Fun fact: Phoebe Buffay's identical twin, Ursula, was originally a character on Mad About You before Friends came along.
Lindsay Lohan in The Parent TrapWalt Disney
The 1998 remake of The Parent Trap skyrocketed little Lindsay to household-name status. She played both Californian Hallie Parker and Londoner Annie James, who switch lives after meeting at camp. Her British accent, BTW, was very impressive.
Tom Hardy in LegendUniversal
Tom Hardy played terrifying twin brothers Ronald "Ronnie" Kray and Reginald "Reggie" Kray in 2015's Legend. Thankfully, Ronnie wore glasses, so it was easier to tell them apart.
Maggie Lawson in Model BehaviorThe Wonderful World of Disney
In 2000, The Wonderful World of Disney's Model Behavior gave us a love story between Justin Timberlake and a normal girl who secretly switches lives with her celebrity doppelgänger.