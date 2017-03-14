Andrew Garfield Nailed A Backflip While Lip-Synching A Whitney Houston Hit

Fred Duval/FilmMagic

Watch out, Tom Holland: There's another Spider-Man who can lip-synch as well as he can bounce between skyscrapers, and he's giving you a run for your money.

Andrew Garfield stopped by the East London stop of the Werq the World tour — which features some familiar, fabulous faces from RuPaul's Drag Race — on May 30. Holland may have made Rihanna's "Umbrella" his own, but Garfield NAILED A BACKFLIP in the middle of his take on Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman."

It's a tall order to truly slay such an iconic song and in such exceptional company, but Garfield more than held his own — and stuck that landing, too.