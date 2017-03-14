Which Hills Cast Member Would Whitney Port Ask For Parenting Advice?

Whitney Port's Instagram

Whitney Port was known for sharing sage wisdom as she lived her life with arms wide open. And now, the Hills alum -- who will welcome her first munchkin with husband Tim Rosenman -- is revealing which former cast member she would ask for a bit of parenting advice.

"I love Audrina [Patridge]," the 32-year-old told Us Weekly about Kirra Max's mama. "Audrina is such a great girl. I will reach out to her if I feel like I need anything."

Whitney -- who recently joked about the Hills "baby boom" -- also dished that she hasn't spoken to fellow moms-to-be Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag about their upcoming milestones.

"I'm so excited for everyone,” Port stated. “It's really awesome and I'm really [excited] that we're all pregnant, but I have not had the chance to chat with anybody yet.”

