A High School Musical Star Is Joining So You Think You Can Dance

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

Get ready to bop to the top, because an East High Wildcat is officially joining the judges panel on So You Think You Can Dance.

Deadline reports that Disney alum and Powerless star Vanessa Hudgens will kick off her run as a judge for the show's 14th season on June 12, lending her dancing expertise to eager contestants. Besides cutting loose in all three High School Musical movies, the 28-year-old also starred as Betty Rizzo, leader of the Pink Ladies, in Grease: Live.

Hudgens tweeted on Tuesday (May 30) she was "so excited!!!" for her next adventure. Though Fox just recently announced her as a judge, she was already featured in a promo clip for the new season earlier this month as a "guest judge." Check out the video below and get your light-up shoes ready to move it and groove it.