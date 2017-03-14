Lorde Walked Into A Smoothie Shop And Invited Her Cashier To Governors Ball

Jo Hale/FilmMagic

There's paying it forward, and then there's paying it so far forward you push the person on the receiving end into an incredible experience — which is kinda sorta what Lorde did when she walked into a smoothie shop and made a cashier's day.

On May 29, Lorde — who's in New York City in the days leading up to her Governors Ball performance on June 2 — stopped into a Liquiteria to drink up a Blue Velvet and chat up a "shook" cashier.

Turns out she wasn't the only one who was a little nervous during the encounter, as Lorde seemed to be a little bit reverse star-struck, if that's a thing: Lorde was going to ask her outright if she wanted to come see her perform at Gov Ball, but didn't work up the guts to do so until she walked out of the shop.

Talk about a good tip!