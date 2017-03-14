Darren Criss Twitter

Darren Criss Is Nearly Naked And I Can't Look Away: See The NSFW Pic

Darren Criss is posting thirst traps on social media, and I seriously can't stop staring at his V-line. Are his legs detachable? Can I pose him however I want? Is the lower half of his body even real? How do I know it's not made of plastic? Anyway, I digress.

On Tuesday (May 30), the former Glee star posted the nearly naked selfie on social media, asking his followers, "So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???" (Definitely my face.) The full-frontal photo exposed every part of his extremely swoll American Crime Story: Versace body — well, except for what that itsy-bitsy orange speedo was covering up between his legs.

What a way to start the day!!!

Criss is currently in Miami filming American Crime Story: Versace, the third chapter of the Emmy-winning anthology series, with his former Glee boss, Ryan Murphy. The Dalton Academy Warbler alum is playing Andrew Cunanan, the serial killer who murdered legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1997, in the forthcoming season.