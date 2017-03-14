Watch Tyler, The Creator’s Cherry Bomb Doc Featuring Kanye, Wayne, And More

Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator is letting fans take a lil’ trip down memory lane by releasing an awesomely intimate documentary about his 2015 album, Cherry Bomb.

Cherry Bomb: The Documentary was screened earlier this year, but is now (finally!) available to stream in full on YouTube. The 43-minute film, directed by Mikey Alfred, chronicles Tyler’s time writing and recording the titular album. Narrated by Tyler himself, it follows the rapper on the road, in the studio, and everywhere in between. We learn about the “bright tone” of the album, why Lil Wayne thinks Tyler “changed the game,” and what Tyler thinks about his art being “misinterpreted” (spoiler: he doesn’t care).

The doc also features cameos and appearances from Wayne, Kanye West, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell, Kendall Jenner, Vince Staples, Hans Zimmer, Bella Hadid, Schoolboy Q, Jaden Smith, and more. Check it out below.